There is no denying that over the past year, teachers across the nation have had a rough go of it.
From transitioning to teaching online to the constant back-and-forth of safety guidelines, it has been a tumultuous period.
Fortunately, silver linings have appeared here and there, including a group of Dublin educators being recognized by celebrity Ellen DeGeneres during a program that aired last month.
Murray Elementary School teacher Samara Grace, the driving force behind the appearance, recalled the entire process fondly.
“I wanted to audition for the Ellen show, because I have always enjoyed watching her show and the joy and laughter she brings to her audience, both in-studio, and at home,” said Grace. “I submitted an application online during the 12 Days of Giveaways that she hosts during Christmas and shared a bit about myself.”
Grace submitted her application on a Monday, and by Thursday, a producer had contacted her to set up a Zoom meeting.
“He really enjoyed chatting with me and could see my passion for teaching,” she said. “During the giveaways, they were featuring essential workers on each episode, and he wanted me to include a few of my colleagues, so he spoke to them. Then, we included a few more and ended up with the 12 of us who were featured on the show.”
According to Grace, the producer could see how much the group loved teaching and their students, and he knew he wanted them to be part of this show.
“I spoke to the producer so many times that he became a friend during the process,” she said. “We were set to record in December. And upon completing a tech rehearsal and waiting for filming to start, we were notified that the show would not be airing because of a situation that had happened backstage. It turned out that Ellen had COVID, but we were assured that it would be rescheduled, and in the end, she was fine, and we were able to film our episode a few weeks later.”
Murray Elementary School’s Principal Meghan Boriskin counts the experience as more than enjoyable on many fronts for the teachers, as well as for the school’s staff, students and parents.
“Students were overjoyed to see their teachers on the Ellen Show,” Boriskin said. “It was such a fun and bonding experience for our staff. Grace is new to Murray, so it was an opportunity for her and others to connect in a positive and exciting way. (Our teachers), much like the many teachers across our country, are working around the clock trying to support the many needs of our students. Teaching through Zoom is not what our teachers signed up for, but they are finding creative and enriching ways to connect and engage their students.”
Even though the filming date was postponed and later aired Jan. 13, everyone still enjoyed the experience.
“I was grateful to be able to showcase our school and district, as well as the fabulous teachers that make it what it is,” said Boriskin.
In addition to the fun of being on the show, recognition in general can help encourage those who may not feel appreciated given the daunting job they have.
“I think being featured by someone like Ellen helps morale, because it brings attention to a career that is oftentimes overlooked and undervalued,” said Grace. “It reminds us that our work in this career is extremely important and respected. As teachers, we give our hearts to a career, because at the center of it are children that are ready to do amazing things in the world with the guidance and support of the adults in their lives. To be able to inspire and encourage a child to realize their potential is humbling and so rewarding.”
In acknowledging how difficult teaching can be, even in the best of times, Grace had a message for other teachers.
“I would say, ‘You got this! You are incredible human beings who daily put others before yourselves and your work never goes unseen,’” she said. “These are hard times, and we are each battling a challenge, but we teach our kiddos about resilience and grit, and the reality is, they learn this because they see it in us. Take care of your hearts and know that a better season will come.”
To watch the clip, visit bit.ly/Indy_EllenShow.