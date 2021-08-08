The Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) last week announced the hiring of four new staff members.
David Wildy, former coordinator of technology services at the Martinez Unified School District, has been named chief technology officer.
Sharon Spivack, former program manager for special education and student services for the Cupertino Union School District, was named senior director of special education.
Sydney Wu, former client support analyst for the Alameda County Office of Education, was named DUSD accounting manager.
Jawan Eldridge, former principal at the Peres K-8 School in the West Contra Costa Unified School District, will become director of human resources.
The hiring of Wildy, Spivack, and Wu were confirmed during a special meeting of the board of the DUSD Board of Education on July 20. Eldridge is expected to be confirmed at the Aug. 10 board meeting.
Prior to joining the Martinez school district, Wildy worked at in the Department of Student Housing and Residence Life at California State University, East Bay for nearly two decades,
He has a bachelor’s degree from San Jose State University and a master’s in public administration, public management, and policy analysis from California State University, East Bay.
Spivack has more than 25 years of experience in classroom education, special education, and site administration. In addition to the Cupertino school district, she worked the San Jose Unified School District and Santa Clara County Office of Education and the San Jose Unified School District.
She has a bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma City University and a master’s in special education from the University of New Mexico.
Before joining the Alameda County Office of Education, Wu was payroll account technician for the Castro Valley Unified School District. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, San Diego.
Eldridge, who began his educational career as a fifth-grade teacher, has spent the last 12 years in administration and recently completed the Association of California School Administrators Personnel Academy.
He has a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of New Haven in Connecticut and a master’s in educational leadership and administration from Chapman University in Orange, California.
DUSD serves almost 13,000 students. The district includes seven elementary schools, two middle schools, one K-8 school, one alternative high school, and one comprehensive high school, with a second under construction and due to open in the Fall of 2023.