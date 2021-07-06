The Dublin City Council, which declared Dublin an “Idle-Free City” this spring, is reminding motorists not to let gasoline and diesel vehicles to continue running unnecessarily, especially on “Spare the Air” alert days when ozone pollution is forecast to reach unhealthy levels.
Exceptions to the city’s idle-free proclamation include emergency vehicles, vehicles that are stuck in traffic, when idling is necessary for auxiliary power or refrigeration, or when turning off the car’s engine could create a health emergency for human passengers or pets.