Dublin is encouraging holiday shoppers to be cautious and report suspicious behavior to the Police Department.
Police offered the following tips:
- When shopping, park your car in a well-lit area. Lock the doors and be sure all windows are tightly closed.
- Have your car keys in your hand when returning to your car and scan the interior of your car to be sure no one is hiding inside.
- Do not leave packages, shopping bags, or valuables in plain view inside your car. Lock packages, gifts, and valuables in the trunk if possible.
- While inside stores, never place packages on floors or counters or leave them unattended when purchasing additional items.
- Always be aware of your surroundings. Be cautious of strangers approaching for any reason.
- Do not get distracted by texting or talking on your phone. Purses should be carried under your arms and wallets carried in an inside coat pocket or front pants pocket.
- Avoid carrying large amounts of cash. Whenever possible, pay for purchases with checks or credit cards.
The Dublin police will be deploying extra staff to target common criminal activities during the holidays, including additional patrol vehicles and officers on foot patrol and bicycles.