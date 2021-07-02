The Dublin Youth Advisory Committee (YAC) elected Logan Lin as chairperson and Brandon Maskey as vice chairperson during its meeting to commence the 2021-22 term last Wednesday.
“If you have an opinion on something, I’ll make sure to advocate for you and with you. If you have an idea for a project, I’ll listen and see how we can incorporate your ideas into the mix,” Logan promised the committee members in his introduction speech.
Logan is a rising senior at Dublin High School and served on the YAC last year as a committee member.
Outside of the committee, Logan hosts a podcast in which he interviews investors and CEOs. He also plays three sports for Dublin High and runs a youth financial literacy program.
“As an upperclassman, mentor and leader, I know it’s my job to nurture the people around me,” said Logan. “I love YAC, I love helping my community, and I would love to help you all as well on your journey to being a better you.”
Following Logan’s election, the committee voted Brandon Maskey, a Dublin High rising junior, into the vice chairperson position.
“I’d like to bring civic engagement within Dublin’s youth,” said Brandon. “It would also be great to see the Youth Advisory Committee provide mental health support for Dublin’s youth.”
Brandon advocated for a drive to pre-register eligible voters in Dublin’s youth population and for the committee to establish a greater focus on youth mental health. Additionally, Brandon said that he would like to see the committee address the recent rise in discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.
Along with Logan and Brandon, this year’s committee consists of 16 members ranging in grade level from middle school to high school students.
The committee concluded the meeting with a discussion about possible goals to include in the 2021-22 Youth Advisory Committee Work Plan. Their potential goals ranged from facilitating the Dublin Youth Mini Grant Program to hosting a forum on youth mental health.
The Work Plan will be finalized and put to a vote during their August meeting.