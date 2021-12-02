DUBLIN — Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) has broken ground on the first comprehensive high school to go up in Alameda County in 50 years.
With Emerald High School likely to welcome students in 2024, it’s been more than five decades since the county saw a new high school open. DUSD spokesperson Chip Dehnert said the fun factoid came as a surprise to him.
“The last one (built) being Foothill High in 1973,” Dehnert continued, referring to the Pleasanton school.
Michelle Smith McDonald, the Director of Communications and Public Affairs for the County Office of Education, said she started digging into the county records because she couldn’t remember a high school being built from the ground up.
“I was wondering what was the last comprehensive high school built in the county, and Dougherty Valley High School is the last big high school that was built in the area but that is Contra Costa County,” McDonald said. “I was looking back at the founding dates of all the high schools … In 1983 Newark High School and Memorial High School in Newark merged into one school and moved to the Memorial High School campus, but that campus was already built. So Newark High was the last high school founded, but it was on an existing campus.”
That left Foothill High School in Pleasanton as the last campus built in 1973. McDonald suggested this could be because the county was mostly built out by that time.
“Most of our districts from an enrollment standpoint have been stable — some even declining — except for Dublin,” she said. “Dublin’s growth is an aberration compared to almost every other district in the county. I think Dublin has been a growth city for such a long time, and hardly anyone else is in that specific position for a variety of reasons.”
The building phase of Emerald High School is broken into three increments, with the first increment already under way. A contract to build increments two and three was awarded by the DUSD School Board during its Nov. 16 meeting to BHM Construction for a bid of $156 million. Once phase one is complete — in approximately two years — the school will house 1,300 students. Completion of phase two will make room for 1,200 more students.