DUBLIN – An Alameda County deputy sheriff, Devin Williams Jr., 24, was arrested last week and charged with two counts of murder, according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.
In a news release, the district attorney’s office said Dublin police responded to a report that two people had been shot inside a residence in the 3100 block of Colebrook Lane about 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Two people, identified by the district attorney’s office only as husband and wife, had been shot and pronounced dead at the scene. Later news reports identified the victims as Benison Tran, 57, and Maria Tran, 42.
Witnesses identified the shooter as Williams, according to the district attorney’s office.
Williams reportedly fled the scene, but later called Dublin police and surrendered himself later the same day. He was taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol around noon in Coalinga, with the assistance of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
Williams, whose residence was given as Stockton on his arrest warrant, was charged with two counts of murder with special circumstances, including multiple murder and fleeing to avoid arrest.
He is being held without bail in the Santa Rita jail.
“Our hearts and condolences go out to the family, friends and community of the two victims killed in this incident,” said DA O’Malley.
According to KPIX-5 in San Francisco, Williams’ mother told reporters her son had been in a romantic relationship with Maria Tran since January and initially, was not aware that she was married.
The San Francisco Chronicle reported six shots were fired, all apparently from Williams’ service weapon.
If convicted, Williams could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.