Devin Williams Jr. 

DUBLIN – An Alameda County deputy sheriff, Devin Williams Jr., 24, was arrested last week and charged with two counts of murder, according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

In a news release, the district attorney’s office said Dublin police responded to a report that two people had been shot inside a residence in the 3100 block of Colebrook Lane about 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7.