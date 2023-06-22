Amador Valley Industries (AVI) will pick up used textiles for disposal from Dublin residences during the week of July 3 -7. Call ahead to schedule a pickup.
Residents must call AVI at least one week before the collection event. Place acceptable textiles in a clear plastic bag and leave the bag curbside before 5:30 a.m. on the day of the scheduled collection. Bags must be visible at the curb. Textiles will be collected by a separate driver who may service the block earlier or later than regular trash pickup.