The application period for the Dublin LEAD (Leadership, Experience, and Development) program is now open to teens entering seventh grade or higher.
Participants will have the opportunity to assist City of Dublin camp staff during camps and swim lessons throughout the summer. Participants will receive training in various job-related skills, including resume writing, job search techniques, and interviewing skills for recreation professionals. Additional topics will include how to lead an activity; how to engage participants; water safety; playground and park safety; and supervising camp participants. Participants are encouraged to assist with recreation and aquatics programs for at least two weeks during the summer. The LEAD program runs throughout summer 2023. Apply here.
Applications must be submitted no later than Friday, April 21, 2023, at 5 p.m.