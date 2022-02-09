DUBLIN — A new set of standards will streamline the approval process for eligible multi-family developments that provide at least 50% affordable housing.
At its Jan. 25 regular meeting, the Dublin Planning Commission unanimously agreed to update the city’s objective design standards (ODS), which would allow multi-family developers — if certain conditions are met — to request ministerial approval in lieu of the standard review process.
To request the streamlined approval process, prospective developments must meet certain requirements. In addition to having a minimum of 50% affordable housing units, the projects must comply with an existing general plan. They must also be on an infill site and comply with locational and demolition restrictions.
The new standards are intended to provide, without subjective input, design direction that enhances an area’s character, ensures a high-quality living environment and holds a property’s value over time, according to the staff report. A development’s architecture, surroundings, amenities and sustainability are all described in the ODS with language that allows for consistent, impersonal approval decisions.
“I don’t necessarily like standards,” said Vice Chair Renata Tyler. “They are strict and dictate colors, shapes and forms. But these standards were done in a general way. (They) left enough room for imagination.”
The city is required to make the process available in order to comply with Senate Bill (SB) 35, a statute that streamlines construction for cities that fail to build enough housing to meet state mandated housing construction requirements.
Principal Planner Michael Cass explained, “This applies to cities and counties who made insufficient progress with meeting their Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA).”
Introduced in 1969, RHNA is a state law that requires local governments to plan for their share of the state’s housing needs. The California Department of Housing and Community Development assigns to cities housing capacity requirements across different income levels.
Dublin was assigned 796 very-low income and 446 low-income units for the current 2015 to 2023 RHNA cycle, but has been unable to meet those numbers. Like other Bay Area cities, it also saw a significant increase for the next eight-year cycle. It has been assigned 1,085 very-low income and 625 low-income units for the upcoming 2023 to 2031 period.
To meet these new requirements, the city is in the process of drafting its next housing element, which will be reviewed by city council in May or June.
“I want to acknowledge the fact that we haven’t done more in the context of affordable housing in the very-low- and low-income levels,” said alternate commissioner Kashef Qaadri. “(But I) also appreciate the efforts here to streamline that.”