Dublin residents have an opportunity to share their thoughts about the community with artists interested in a new public art project for a parking garage Alameda County is building near the Dublin/Pleasanton BART station.
The Alameda County Arts Commission (ACAC) announced last week that it is conducting a short, online survey for Dublin residents, and will share those responses with prospective artists.
The commission, a division of Alameda County government, will eventually select someone to create artwork for a five-story glass surface at the corner of Campus Drive and Martinelli Way. The commission said it hopes the public comments will influence the artists’ proposed designs. The chosen design would be “printed on the glass” and would “be a highly visible expansive artwork integrated directly into the building.”
The Dublin Transit Center Parking Garage, expected to cost about $34 million, will have more than 500 parking spaces, with priority for vanpool parking and electric-vehicle charging stations.
To complete the survey, visit tinyurl.com/DubGarage-ArtSurvey by April 30.