DUBLIN — Asian grocer H Mart recently submitted a planning application to the City of Dublin in September; residents might see a grand opening as soon as next year.
H Mart is the largest Asian supermarket chain in America and the pioneer of Asian food in America, according to the company website.
The company plans to occupy the former OSH (Orchard Supply Hardware) site at 7884 Dublin Blvd., expanding the existing 27,237-square-foot building with an additional 8,552 square feet of new space, and a new 3,187-square-foot outdoor seating area with a play area. City spokesperson Shari Jackman said the company hopes to utilize another nearby site to support its business operations.
“In addition, the project proposes the remodel of an existing 6,343-square-foot warehouse building at 6600 Golden Gate Drive for additional cold storage, a new trash enclosure, minor parking lot modifications, other site improvements, and façade enhancements,” said Jackman.
The company’s application is currently under review with the City of Dublin’s planning division and could be presented to the commission for approval as early as next month. Following that, it will go to the city council for approval.
Residents were first made aware of H Mart’s new project last year through a Dublin Chamber of Commerce announcement. H Mart is already listed on the Chamber’s website as a member. Chamber President Inge Houston said the new store will be a great addition for the Tri-Valley.
“The Dublin Chamber of Commerce is thrilled H Mart is coming to Dublin and looks forward to partnering with them for a strong business community in Dublin,” Houston said. “There has been a lot of excitement since we announced when H Mart joined the Chamber. Every week, we receive inquiries about when they plan to open. We have not received a definitive timeline.”
According to its website, H Mart’s mission is to offer superior grocery products while becoming an integral part of the community. The organization has a history of supporting nonprofits, scholarship funds and youth development programs. It has 89 locations in the U.S., as well as 18 others in the United Kingdom and Canada.