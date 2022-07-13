DUBLIN – School district trustees on Tuesday accepted a Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) attorney’s opinion that three of the board’s trustees did not violate the Brown Act when each separately exchanged texts with a Dublin resident in the weeks leading up to a controversial boundaries map election. However, trustees agreed to discuss the board’s ethics and governance policies at a future meeting.
“If we accept this legal opinion and move forward, are we condoning this? Are we saying it's OK and acceptable?” Trustee Megan Rouse asked. “My answer to that is ‘no’.”
None of the DUSD Trustees responded to public comments calling for an independent investigation to determine whether Trustees Dan Cherrier, Gabi Blackman and William Kuo violated California public meeting rules during the recent election area remapping process.
The board’s 3-2 Feb. 22 redistricting vote to balance population growth and create minority voting blocs resulted in shifting board Vice President Kristin Pelham’s home address out of Area 1, which she represents, into Area 2. That meant she and Area 2 Trustee Rouse would have to face each other in November for the same seat, bumping one of them off the panel. Kuo, Cherrier and Blackman voted to approve the map over another that would have kept Rouse and Pelham in separate areas.
According to the County Board of Education regulations, election boundary remapping is designed to reflect demographic changes determined in the most recent Census, and government officials are required to make decisions that provide representation for Latino and other minority groups, as well as balance populations, without considering whether new boundaries will affect any particular politician.
The decision irked some teachers and residents and added to an “east versus west” divisiveness within the district. Rouse and Pelham represent areas on the west side, while Blackman and Cherrier represent the east side, which has a large Latino population. Kuo’s area sits in the middle.
Shortly after the redistricting vote on Feb. 22, DUSD employee and parent Mary Garvey Washington wondered if there was something off about the vote and filed a California Public Records Act request for emails and text linked to Kuo, Cherrier and Blackman. She posted the results on Facebook in late June, igniting a firestorm of complaints that the trustees in her opinion had violated public meeting rules by discussing their vote behind the scenes.
Some of the documents showed resident Bill Carey had exchanged emails and text messages separately with Kuo, Blackman and Cherrier. In them, Carey discussed with each of them the various mapping options. He encouraged them separately to choose the map they ultimately selected with Rouse and Pelham dissenting.
Numerous residents and teachers accused the trustees of violating the Brown Act, which prohibits elected officials from establishing a quorum outside of the public eye when discussing an issue. Some speakers also accused the three trustees of conducting a “serial meeting,” another Brown Act violation that occurs when one elected official conveys a vote to another official through an intermediary.
Some residents called for the trustees to resign. Cherrier requested Tuesday night’s special meeting and asked the district’s counsel to review whether any violations occurred.
Attorney Harold Freiman said three reviews of the documents found no evidence that the three board members directly discussed with each other redistricting in text messages or conveyed their voting plans through Carey to the other board members.
Freiman’s finding was released on Friday in the board’s agenda packet.
In an emailed response to The Independent, Cherrier said Freiman’s finding was “no surprise.”
“As I have been saying all along, I know there was no Brown Act violation, as what is being accused would take three Trustees and I know I was not a part of any meeting,” Cherrier said.
Kuo, also in an email to The Independent, said he knew he had done nothing wrong, but indicated that although he was vindicated, he believed his reputation had been damaged.
“I knew from my interactions that there was no serial meeting taking place, nor violations of the Brown Act with 3-way texting or emailing,” Kuo said. “However I feel conclusions are already drawn up about this matter and no amount of discussions will change minds. I have a clear conscience and will continue to serve out my term.”
During Tuesday’s meeting, several teachers and residents criticized the decision and demanded an outside investigator be appointed to examine the documents. The board members never addressed those requests when it came their turn to speak. Cherrier, however, said he was dismayed that so many of the district’s teachers made up allegations against him and his colleagues.
“What kind of example are you setting when you blindly throw out accusations when you've not researched the law or not personally, fully read the Brown Act,” Cherrier said.
Cherrier said he had decided not to run for re-election, but had changed his mind.
“I'm very worried that quality candidates may not come forward,” he said. “So I'm announcing my candidacy for the upcoming Area 5 elections. Those who seek to divide this town and boards further, have only succeeded in convincing me our job is not done here.”
Rouse said she accepted Freiman’s legal conclusion, but she said the information in the texts posted online were “not acceptable.”
“This incident demonstrates that we're in danger of fractionalization, which is happening all too much in our society and perhaps on this board, and we have to resist that,” she said.
Rouse also requested that the board discuss a policy on board member’s use of their phones during meetings. Some of Blackman’s texts indicated she was communicating with the public during meetings from the dais.
Freiman noted Blackman had not committed a Brown Act violation, but the issue has not been examined by the courts. He said some local agencies have adopted policies limiting elected officials’ electronic exchanges with the public during meetings.
Pelham, who said it was obvious in the texts that people worked behind the scenes to oust her from the board, said the panel had to rebuild trust with the community if it expected to pass bond measures or anything else in the future.
“You have now alienated half the city,” Pelham said. “Half the voters in this city live on the west side. And they have specifically had their representation limited.”