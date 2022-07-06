DUBLIN — Following calls for three trustees to resign, the Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) board scheduled a special meeting for July 12 to discuss whether the three board members committed Brown Act violations during the recent election redistricting process.
While some believed there had indeed been a violation, others alleged the uproar had more to do with a desire to unseat the three in question. The school district’s attorney will address the matter during the mid-July meeting.
The June 28 decision followed rancorous public comment reacting to a Facebook post that revealed Dublin resident Bill Carey sent numerous emails and text messages to DUSD trustees Dan Cherrier, Gabi Blackman and William Kuo prior to the board’s redistricting vote. Mary Garvey Washington, a parent and DUSD employee, had obtained the communications through a California Public Records Act (PRA) request and posted them on social media. In the emails and texts, Carey encouraged the trustees to vote for a map that placed the board’s two other trustees, Megan Rouse and Kristin Pelham, within the same district.
During a Feb. 22 meeting, Cherrier, Kuo and Blackman had voted for that map, known as “Scenario 1” — one of two final maps selected. Rouse and Pelham voted against the map, which shifts Pelham’s home address from her own district into Rouse’s district. Should both women decide to run for re-election in November, they would face each other.
In an interview, Cherrier said he voted for Scenario 1 in February over the other finalist, Scenario 4, because he believed it was the best choice, creating a large percentage of Latino voters while resulting in the least impact for voters. He recalled pausing before casting his vote because he knew of its political implications for Rouse and Pelham.
According to redistricting laws, politicians are not supposed to consider whether elected officials might lose their seats when new maps are drawn and they no longer live in the area they represent.
Kuo said in an email that he also believed Scenario 1 was the best choice. The other finalist, he said, diluted the Latino vote and was not in voters’ best interest. He said “protecting trustees is a nice to have item, but not in the general requirement as set forth by this district map redraw.”
“Many constituents who participated in the public comment periods of the map have also relayed to me their preference for map #1,” he said.
Cherrier, the board’s president, denied that he did anything improper before the vote. He said he never took part in any joint conversations with Kuo and Blackman, which would violate quorum rules for the five-member panel, and never revealed which map he favored to his counterparts until he voted during the public meeting. He also said he never had Carey or anyone else tell his colleagues how he planned to vote. Known as a “serial meeting,” the act of conveying how an elected official plans to vote through an intermediary is also a violation of public meeting rules.
“I didn’t make my mind up until the final night,” Cherrier said. “There’s not an email that says, ‘I’m going to vote this way.’”
Although copies of the emails and texts posted online showed Kuo, Cherrier and Blackman communicated with Carey and other residents, it did not appear that they took part in a group text. Such communication would be a violation of the state’s Brown Act, which sets rules for what elected bodies must do in public. It is not illegal, nor uncommon, for elected officials to receive correspondence from members of the public, as long as neither quorum nor serial meeting rules are violated.
In an email, Kuo also denied wrongdoing, saying he was “confident no serial meeting had taken place and no Brown Act violations had occurred.”
“I also did not have any texts, emails, or calls with Trustee Blackman and Trustee Cherrier regarding the trustee map redraw topic,” Kuo wrote.
Blackman declined to comment.
In an interview with The Independent, Washington said she filed the PRA after watching the Feb. 22 vote and becoming uncomfortable about the process.
“I don't feel that they're behaving ethically,” Washington said. “Whether there's illegality, I don't know; I'm not a lawyer … There's a lot of behind-the-scenes communication that isn't open to the public. It should be a public process. This is an elected school board, and we should know what's going on. We should know how they're making their decisions.”
The PRA documents, which were also shared with The Independent, show that Carey, a certified public accountant and corporate controller at a Santa Clara database company, wrote numerous texts and emails to the board members to express his opinions on the various map proposals.
In one of his messages, Carey wrote: “Your decision is clear, reject scenarios 2, 3, 4 and 4a and vote yes for scenario 1. With scenario 1, current incumbents will serve out their terms and will have the same opportunity as anyone else in their new area to run in future elections (specifically Kristin will be treated equal as all other voters in revised area 2).”
In another, Carey wrote: “Whatever path, we can have support lined up. Need to decide. Is it more important to get Megan or Kristin out or strengthen three east areas?”
In commentary with her Facebook post, Washington alleged that a “single unelected resident of Dublin is pulling the strings of a majority of the DUSD Trustees.” She accused Carey of spending “considerable time and energy convincing Trustees Cherrier, Blackman, and Kuo to vote in favor of a map that drew Trustees Rouse and Pelham into the same district.”
Reached by email, Carey said he was on vacation in Central Europe and unaware of the controversy with his name on it.
“Interesting,” Carey said. “That is really mean and divisive. Why didn’t they just ask me?”
Cherrier described Carey as a Dublin resident who attended the redistricting meetings and offered his opinions to the panel on which map they should choose.
“He was very interested in the first round of maps,” Cherrier said. “He came up with his own map. He was very involved. He’s a concerned person that wants the best. I don’t see anything wrong with that.”
Carey said he offered his opinions because “the by-trustee boundaries are about giving newer communities in Dublin, including those in the west, like Schaefer Ranch and the east like Wallis Ranch, the ability to choose their elected officials.”
“To me that is very important, and Scenario 1 was the only one that met the intent of the legal process and put voters first, versus gerrymandering to protect incumbents,” Carey said.
Carey said he had no idea how the trustees would vote, never took part in a group text with them and did not relay any trustee’s decisions to another.
The process to redraw the area boundary lines began weeks earlier to comply with state and federal law following the latest Census. DUSD had moved from at-large elections — where the five board members represent the entire district — to district elections in 2017 after an attorney began suing elected bodies throughout the state. The attorney alleged at-large elections violated the California Voting Rights Act (CVRA) by reducing the power of minorities to elect representation. Numerous entities, including the city of Livermore and Pleasanton, along with the Pleasanton Unified School District, moved to district elections instead of fighting the attorney.
Following the 2020 Census, the board was required to adjust the five districts because of population increases. Area 4’s population nearly doubled to 17,500 people, creating an imbalance in the districts, which were required by law to be similar in numbers. During a series of public meetings and working with a demographer, the board created six different maps with districts containing about 14,000 people. In addition to population size, the CVRA required the panel to create areas where minorities — in this case Asians and Latinos — could maintain a large enough voting block to potentially elect a representative to the board.
Laurie Sargent, who will serve as co-president of the Dublin Teachers Association next year, was among several teachers who spoke during the board’s June 28 meeting. Sargent told The Independent that an investigation should be conducted to “to bring light to the gerrymandering, violations of (California School Boards Association) bylaws and rules, (Fair Political Practices Commission) non-compliance, and collusion.”
Kelly Baalman, a parent and teacher at Frederiksen Elementary School, accused Cherrier, Kuo and Blackman of violating the Brown Act.
“The people of Dublin could not know nor weigh in on the comments in these private texts, but only the comments the trustees shared during the public school board meetings,” Baalman said. “We now know that there were two very different conversations going on. While they were supposed to be modifying the trustee area map to balance population and demographics, and they purported to do so publicly, they were actually discussing plans for their own political gain and the demise of others outside of the public eye. This is exactly the sort of backroom deals that the Brown Act was written to prevent.”
Supporting Cherrier, Kuo and Blackman, Ramya Ramakrishnan, a resident whose texts advocating her position on redistricting were among those found in Washington’s PRA request, raised DUSD’s west side versus east side conflict that exists among the city’s residents as the city grows. Ramakrishnan said every year “there is a well-orchestrated attempt to unseat the elected trustees in the east side.” Cherrier and Blackman currently represent the east side.
Ramakrishnan said Cherrier, Blackman and Kuo could not be manipulated because they had a “clear sense of what’s right and wrong.” Residents accusing them of Brown Act violations were “making stuff up to confuse the public” to try to oust them from the board.
“Make no mistake, this is about a handful of white people in one part of town trying to intimidate and silence the trustees who represent the Asian and Indian population and have done a great job with key positions that have a districtwide impact,” she said.
While Cherrier continued to assert that he did not believe any Brown Act violations occurred, he supported holding a special meeting to address the allegations with the district’s counsel. Kuo agreed, saying he wanted to hear from the lawyer if any mistakes were made.