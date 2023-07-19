The Dublin Leprechauns Baseball Club, a local professional team in the independent Pecos League, honored a Chinese baseball pioneer on July 18.
You-wen Liang was remembered posthumously at the game between the host Leprechauns and the Vallejo Seaweed at the Fallon Sports Park in Dublin.
Liang helped spread the sport of baseball in China. He passed away in December in San Francisco at the age of 97. Liang’s daughter Margaret Liang is a Dublin resident and was present at the ceremony on July 18.
You-wen Liang was introduced to baseball by his father, Fu-Chu Liang, who learned the game in Japan. In the early 1940’s, Fu-Chu Liang and his family returned to China because of the Second Sino-Japanese war.
“Once they went back, they never lost their passion for baseball,” Margaret Liang said. “My grandfather apparently was a very good coach and so was my dad.”
The Panda Baseball Club was set up in Shanghai in the 1940’s and won many tournaments, Margaret Liang said. She also said that the Panda team won the championship of the Little World Series in 1948, a tournament hosted by the U.S. Navy at that time, and her father was named Most Valuable Player.
“Prior to that, in terms of spreading the game of baseball, my grandfather said, ‘each of you (all of his team members) can start a team and in a few years come back and we can have a tournament,’” Margaret Liang said. “That’s how they spread the sport of baseball in China.”
Forty-nine teams were formed, Margaret Liang said.
You-wen Liang graduated from the Shanghai Conservatory of Music in 1946 and was the second violin leader in the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, Margaret Liang said. You-wen Liang coached baseball in his spare time.
“There is a saying that he holds a (violin) bow in his right (hand) and a bat in his left hand,” Margaret Liang said.
You-wen Liang and his family emigrated to the United States in 1981 and settled in San Francisco. Liang, who became a United States citizen along with his family, found work as a painter, then as a violin teacher, and he coached baseball in his spare time, Margaret Liang said.
“We were really poor at that time (in the 80’s). My sister’s 20th birthday present was a bar of Hershey chocolate,” Margaret Liang said.
You-wen Liang organized an amateur youth team in San Francisco and the squad was very successful in Bay Area Chinese tournaments, Margaret Liang said.
In 2007, You-wen Liang heard that his hometown of Zhongshan might be interested in having a baseball team.
“He was very excited,” Margaret Liang said. “Even though he was 82 years old at that time, he said ‘I want to go back.’ … He felt that he could make a bigger impact over there. He went back strictly as a volunteer. He worked with the city’s education board and he visited every principal of every school and somehow convinced them to have a baseball team. Evidently, every elementary, middle and high school (eventually) had a baseball team.
“It’s a small town. He was living in a very humble apartment. He would bike every morning at 7 o’clock going to the schools to play baseball,” Margaret Liang said.
You-wen Liang lived in Zhongshan until 2015, when his health prevented him from leading practices. The last time he visited Zhongshan was 2019, when a baseball stadium was completed and he was invited to cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony, Margaret Liang said.
“He was always so passionate about the sport of baseball and keen about spreading it,” said Liang about her father.