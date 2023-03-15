DUBLIN — The mixed-use Branaugh Property project received city council approval on March 7, the first of four development projects expected to benefit from the upcoming Dublin Boulevard extension project.
Adjacent to I-580 and the city’s eastern boundary, the 40-acre site will provide up to 97 homes including seven affordable housing units and about 528,000 square feet of industrial space. Led by BEX Development, the project plans to subdivide the site into four parcels: two for industrial uses, one for residential, and one smaller parcel for water treatment.
“This (development) is what we’ve envisioned on this parcel since the ’90s,” said Councilmember Jean Josey at the city council meeting. “I’m excited about the opportunity to bring additional jobs that are what we are looking for into Dublin.”
Mayor Melissa Hernandez lauded the project’s industrial space, a scarce commodity in Dublin.
“Knowing that Dublin Boulevard will be extended in years to come, you want to be able to offer those amenities to other businesses coming about,” said Hernandez.
BEX will pay an in-lieu fee to satisfy 40% of the project’s inclusionary unit requirement and build seven on-site affordable housing units to satisfy the requirement’s remainder.
The council voted unanimously to approve zoning and plan changes for the project along with a development agreement that detailed, among other things, the formation of two community facilities districts (CFDs), which generate revenue from special taxes. One district would fund mitigation impacts related to the Dublin Boulevard extension and the other would fund street maintenance within the development, such as storm drains and streetlights.
Although Qaadri voted for the project, he questioned if the district that would fund street maintenance should impose the tax on the entire property instead of just the residential parcel, as currently planned.
“I’m feeling a bit squeamish about the 97 or fewer units being burdened with the two CFDs,” said Qaadri. “If it works out that way, less than a third of the acreage (will be) responsible for the full mitigation.”
City Manager Linda Smith explained that the majority of the streets will run through the residential parcel and that the developer may explore other ways to collect fees, such as a partnership with the homeowners association, as the project progresses.
While local craft unions raised concerns last month that the developer agreement avoided paying prevailing wages for construction, negotiations between BEX and the unions have since reached a resolution.
“We are pleased to report that we have a binding agreement with the applicant that addresses concerns raised in our comments, and our objections to the project are fully resolved,” said Jason Lindsey of the California District Council of Iron Workers. “The project will provide substantial construction workforce related community benefits. Local construction workers will build the project; local apprentices will be employed while learning their trade.”
Project timing will depend on the progress of the adjacent East Ranch residential development project, which will provide access from Central Parkway, and the Dublin Boulevard extension project, said Smith.
“You’ll likely see the residential piece coming at or prior to Dublin Boulevard Extension being done, so a few years from now, at the earliest,” she continued.