DUBLIN — The mixed-use Branaugh Property project received city council approval on March 7, the first of four development projects expected to benefit from the upcoming Dublin Boulevard extension project.

Adjacent to I-580 and the city’s eastern boundary, the 40-acre site will provide up to 97 homes including seven affordable housing units and about 528,000 square feet of industrial space. Led by BEX Development, the project plans to subdivide the site into four parcels: two for industrial uses, one for residential, and one smaller parcel for water treatment.