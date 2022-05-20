DUBLIN — Questions around repurposing a campus-office site for an assisted living facility split the planning commission last Tuesday, with the commission narrowly recommending that the city council support the proposal’s planned development rezone, stage one and two development plans and a site development review permit.
The Dublin Senior Living Project, at 5751 Arnold Road, adjacent to the Hites Plaza office building and across from the Dublin Crossing neighborhood, is a two-story building that would provide 114 assisted living and 38 memory care units. The structure would also offer two courtyards, offices, medical facilities, a theater, activity areas and dining rooms.
Commissioners Renata Tyler and Stephen Wright opposed the recommendation, citing aesthetic disharmony with the neighboring Hites building — a four-story office building of near-solid glass — as a reason to reconsider the project’s proposed location.
“I just cannot see that building located in that parcel,” said Tyler.
In contrast to the office building, the senior living architecture proposes wood-like panel veneer, smooth stucco and a cultured stone facade .
However, Wright felt that the care facility would look like someone “plopped” it next to the Hites building and suggested that South Bay Partners, the applicant developer, return to the drafting table to redo the architecture.
“I really like the design. Just, why here?” he said.
Tyler also worried about giving up the original campus-office land use designation.
“We have this great opportunity in this parcel, in this site,” she said to South Bay. “You are taking away the opportunity to have employers here, hundreds of employees here … We have an exodus of brain and youth because they can’t find jobs nearby, they cannot afford to live where the jobs are.”
Gaspare Annibale, Dublin associate planner, explained that the parcel’s zoning dates back to 1998 and, while the city envisioned office and research and development uses for the site at the time, such a project has yet to materialize.
“The site hasn’t come to fruition for that,” continued Annibale. “So there isn’t a market there for that. There is a market here for senior assisted living facilities.”
Josh Johnson, chief operating officer of West Bay Senior Living, the prospective operator of the facility, added that the center would provide about 75 full-time jobs plus vendor and contractor demand as part of its operations.
The site’s location, continued Johnson, would also open opportunities for intergenerational activities in conjunction with the future Dublin Crossing school site. About a tenth of a mile away, students could volunteer at the senior center, benefiting students and seniors alike, he added.
The other commissioners expressed interest in co-locating assisted living with a business park and welcomed a use for the long-vacant parcel.
“In this day and age, this seems more appropriate for this piece of land,” said Commissioner Dawn Benson.
Both the commission and staff acknowledged the growing demand for assisted living in the Tri-Valley.
The commission’s recommendation follows a similar suggestion just two weeks prior for a memory care and assisted living facility on the Valley Christian Center property on Inspiration Drive, led by Fulcrum Development.
The project will next go before the city council for approval.