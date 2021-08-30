The City of Dublin is calling on residents who are interested in learning more about the planning process for the SCS Property to sign up to receive notifications about any future developments. SCS is the vacant 76.9-acre property located north of I-580 between Tassajara Road and Brannigan Street.
At press time, the city’s consultant team, Courbanize, was set to hold its first virtual community meeting to review the SCS Property potential and receive input from residents on Wednesday, Aug. 25. Several outreach events are expected to take place in the fall, though dates have not been set.
Visit www.dublin.ca.gov and click on the "Stay Informed" banner under the large banner photograph, or visit www.dublin.ca.gov/list.aspx. Search for SCS Property under "Notify Me". To find more information on the property, visit courbanize.com/scsproperty. The City of Dublin will post information regarding any updates and/or potential community meetings regarding the SCS Property.