LOGO - City of Dublin 40th Anniversary Ruby

DUBLIN – A special needs registry (SNR), designed to give first responders access to information that might be helpful during a mental health emergency, has recently gone live in the City of Dublin. Maintained by the Dublin Police Department, the registry serves as an extension of the city’s mental health service programs.

“Using ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds, Dublin police brought on a Behavioral Health Unit last year to help those having immediate mental-health related issues,” said Sheri Jackman, the city’s public information officer. “The Special Needs Registry complements that work and our work with Axis Bridge.” A mental health urgent care service serving the Tri-Valley, Axis Bridge provides rapid access to mental health treatment to patients ages 5 and up.