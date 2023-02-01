DUBLIN – A special needs registry (SNR), designed to give first responders access to information that might be helpful during a mental health emergency, has recently gone live in the City of Dublin. Maintained by the Dublin Police Department, the registry serves as an extension of the city’s mental health service programs.
“Using ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds, Dublin police brought on a Behavioral Health Unit last year to help those having immediate mental-health related issues,” said Sheri Jackman, the city’s public information officer. “The Special Needs Registry complements that work and our work with Axis Bridge.” A mental health urgent care service serving the Tri-Valley, Axis Bridge provides rapid access to mental health treatment to patients ages 5 and up.
Livermore launched its SNR in May of last year, with dozens already registered. Livermore Police Department Spokesperson Azenith Smith said the registry is comprised of people who reside in or frequently visit Livermore.
“Having information specific to the individual, such as pre-meltdown indicators, stimming behavior, method of communication and sensory issues, can help ensure safe encounters for both police and the people Livermore Police serves,” Smith said. “Information provided can also help reunify individuals with their loved ones, should they wander off and are contacted by Livermore Police Department.”
Pleasanton is in the final stages of creating its SNR through the city’s police department, according to spokesperson Sergeant Marty Billdt.
“Our registry will be similar to Livermore and Dublin where members, loved ones, caregivers, etc., of the IDD (Intellectual and Developmental Disability) community can fill out a form to provide us with the information they feel we need to know, should we need to contact or interact with a member of our community,” Billdt said.
The goal of all SNRs is to help reduce emotional trauma, fear and conflict during interactions between first responders and community members with special needs. Registries are both voluntary and confidential, and information is only shared with first responders responding to calls for service.