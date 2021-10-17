Dublin Police Services has received a $65,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety that the department says will be used to “deter dangerous and illegal driving behaviors that increase the risk of automobile crashes.”
“Impairment, speeding, and other dangerous driving behaviors jeopardize the safety of other people on the road,” said Capt. Nathan Schmidt. “This funding allows us to provide necessary traffic enforcement measures with the goal of reducing serious injury and fatal crashes on our roads.”
Dublin said the grant would help pay for additional enforcement measures, including more DUI checkpoints and patrols, greater emphasis on drivers who violate California’s hands-free cell phone law, and a focus on violations that cause the most crashes or put pedestrians and bicyclists at risk: speeding, failure to yield, running stop signs and red lights, and improper turns or lane changes.
The department said a portion of the grant would go for officer training or recertification for the Standard Field Sobriety Test; Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement, which providing officers with general knowledge related to drug impairment; and the Drug Recognition Expert program.