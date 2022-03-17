DUBLIN — Businesses in Dublin may soon join their residential counterparts in buying renewable, carbon-free energy through East Bay Community Energy (EBCE).
The Dublin City Council recommended, at its March 1 meeting, that EBCE’s Renewable 100 plan be set as the default for commercial energy accounts, following a similar decision for residential accounts made in January of last year. The service plan procures its electricity entirely from a 50-50 mix of wind and solar at a cost slightly higher than some current PG&E plans.
While the cost increase on top of pandemic-induced hardships caused the city council to delay the transition for businesses last year, the council felt that conditions have now sufficiently improved, although it still remained sensitive to ongoing difficulties.
“We need to respect the fact that not all of our businesses are back where they need to be,” said Vice Mayor Jean Josey, clarifying that businesses will still have the ability to opt-out of the higher-priced electricity.
A key component of Dublin’s Climate Action Plan (CAP), the move to carbon-free energy has the potential to achieve 53% of the plan’s total greenhouse-gas (GHG) reductions. Non-residential customers account for approximately 46.4% of the city’s electricity use.
The CAP aims to reduce GHG emissions to 40% below 1990 levels by 2030 and then eliminate them completely by 2045.
EBCE is a community choice aggregate that serves as an intermediary between individual energy customers and power generators. It aggregates consumer demand to negotiate both lower rates and cleaner energy sources.
The Renewable 100 plan allows East Bay customers to “get 100% renewable energy from California solar and wind power” at one cent per kilowatt hour above PG&E rates, according to the EBCE website.
An EBCE switch to solar and wind does not, however, involve any physical rewiring or installation on the customer’s end.
“As we subscribe more customers to the Renewable 100 plan, essentially we’re creating a demand signal to create additional renewable energy projects throughout California and beyond, so that we can satisfy that demand,” said Councilmember Shawn Kumagai.
EBCE has so far seen a 3.47% opt-out rate among Dublin residential customers, the lowest of Albany, Hayward and Pleasanton, which all transitioned at the same time.
City staff will return to council with a default energy plan resolution that, if passed, will transition Dublin businesses in October after a “robust outreach effort.”