The City of Dublin is hosting a community meeting on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m., to provide Dublin residents with information about the proposed Inspiration Drive Memory Care and Assisted Living projects located on the Valley Christian Center property at 755 Inspiration Drive.
The applicant proposes to develop a 55-bed memory care facility and an 84-bed assisted living facility. Both facilities are considered residential care facilities for the elderly (RCFE). The public can join city staff at this community meeting to receive a short presentation about the proposed Inspiration Drive projects and development process. The meeting will be held at bit.ly/3y1ytnF.