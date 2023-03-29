DUBLIN – With the Dublin Boulevard Extension Project midway through its design and review process, the city plans to take a $63 million advance from its East Dublin Traffic Impact Fee fund to secure additional financing for the project.
The proposed 1.5 miles of roadway between Fallon Road and North Canyons Parkway in Livermore will cost an estimated $151.5 million, according to a city staff report. Because the majority of the extension length will fall within Dublin, Dublin will contribute $124 million to the project; $27.5 million will come from Livermore.
But Dublin has yet to identify funding sources for about $47.5 million of its share, and staff believed that a project balance sheet bolstered by internal sources would improve its chances of finding funds elsewhere.
“We need a funding plan in place right now to be able to secure grant funding,” said Assistant City Manager Colleen Tribby at the March 21 city council meeting. “We can’t just say, we’ll figure it out.”
Possible grant sources include federal funding, as well as the Alameda County Transportation Commission’s 2026 Comprehensive Investment Plan, which will likely call for projects in the fall of next year, according to the staff report.
While the city anticipates its East Dublin Traffic Impact Fee to provide $63 million for the project, those fees cannot be collected until development begins after spring 2025. City staff therefore proposed borrowing from the city’s own internal funds to bridge the gap while the project’s design phase completes.
It identified available funds in the city’s general fund assigned reserve, its economic stability reserve, its one-time initiatives reserve, its general fund surpluses, the Dublin Crossing fund, and an East Fallon community facilities district.
Councilmember Jean Josey appreciated the lack of interest costs that a bond sale — a gap-funding alternative — would incur. The city will reimburse itself once the project’s traffic impact fee collection begins.
Although the council did not vote on the item, it expressed support for the advance.
“I think this is a really smart plan,” said Vice Mayor Michael McCorriston. “You have a lot of flexibility; you have looked at your resources, and you’re looking at excess funds, and you can reallocate those as necessary. And the city is financially very well managed and has sufficient capital.”
The extension — a joint project between Dublin, Livermore and Alameda County — will include four to six travel lanes, a multi-use path and buffered bike lanes. The city expects construction to take about 18 months once it begins.