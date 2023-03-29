LOGO - City of Dublin

DUBLIN – With the Dublin Boulevard Extension Project midway through its design and review process, the city plans to take a $63 million advance from its East Dublin Traffic Impact Fee fund to secure additional financing for the project.

The proposed 1.5 miles of roadway between Fallon Road and North Canyons Parkway in Livermore will cost an estimated $151.5 million, according to a city staff report. Because the majority of the extension length will fall within Dublin, Dublin will contribute $124 million to the project; $27.5 million will come from Livermore.