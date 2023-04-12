LOGO - City of Dublin

DUBLIN — With the COVID-19 pandemic and recent storms still fresh on the city council’s mind, the council has enlisted outside help to better prepare for the next large-scale emergency.

John Stefanski, assistant to the city manager, explained that while the neighboring cities of Pleasanton and Livermore each have employees dedicated to emergency planning and training, Dublin allots only one day per week of Stefanski’s time to those activities.