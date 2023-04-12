DUBLIN — With the COVID-19 pandemic and recent storms still fresh on the city council’s mind, the council has enlisted outside help to better prepare for the next large-scale emergency.
John Stefanski, assistant to the city manager, explained that while the neighboring cities of Pleasanton and Livermore each have employees dedicated to emergency planning and training, Dublin allots only one day per week of Stefanski’s time to those activities.
“Sometimes disaster preparedness falls by the wayside,” said Stefanski.
The council unanimously voted at its April 4 meeting to enter into an agreement with Pasadena-based Tetra Tech, Inc. for on-call disaster-preparedness staff augmentation and support services.
The city will pay Tetra Tech up to $450,000 through June 2026 for an initial program gap analysis, emergency operations center training and exercises, plan development and maintenance, grant management and support services.
Tetra Tech, an international consulting and engineering firm, provides a variety of emergency management and disaster recovery services to over 400 clients throughout the country, according to its website.
Stefanski said that the past few years have highlighted “the need for us to bring more focus to this as city staff to ensure that in the event of a large-scale disaster, our team here is ready to respond in the most appropriate way and (that) they have the knowledge and the skills to do so.”
Mayor Melissa Hernandez said an existing contract with the Alameda County Fire Department provides publicly available disaster preparedness programs, in addition to emergency services.
“There’s always room for improvement, and I think that’s what John (Stefanski) is trying to bring forward,” said Hernandez. “But I also feel that us having those contracts (with the County Fire Department) makes a big difference compared to other cities.”
In response to questions from Vice Mayor Michael McCorriston about how to get the word out about the city’s current resources, Stefanski urged residents to familiarize themselves with the AC Alert, Zonehaven and Nixle systems to receive emergency notifications.
“Everybody needs to be on AC Alert; everybody needs to be on AC Alert,” said Stefanski. “How can we help get that word out to our residents and business owners?”
The city, in collaboration with Listos, an initiative of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, will next host a free disaster preparedness workshop on April 29, covering topics such as how to identify hazards and risk, communication plans and family reunification plans. Residents may visit the city website at bit.ly/indy_DublinDisasterWorkshops for workshop details.
Tetra Tech’s initial analysis will run through the current fiscal year, with trainings, exercises and planning beginning next fiscal year.