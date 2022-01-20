Residents of Dublin have until Monday, Jan. 31, to provide feedback on the city’s proposed plan for development of a vacant 77-acre site north of Interstate 580 between Tassajara Road and Brannigan Street.
Owned by SCS Property, the site is the largest undeveloped area on the east side of Dublin.
The Dublin City Council has already rejected three development proposals, the latest, known as At Dublin, in August 2020.
The city then hired a design team to work with SCS Property in conducting community outreach efforts to develop an acceptable plan. That plan, endorsed by the city’s Community Advisory Committee, incorporates large and small single-family homes, townhouses, areas of affordable housing for families and seniors, commercial zones, and a family entertainment district.
A third and final community meeting on the proposal was held Jan. 12, but residents can still comment on the plan at bit.ly/3nMdlxD.