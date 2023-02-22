LOGO - City of Dublin

DUBLIN – Initial approvals for development on the Branaugh Property in eastern Dublin cleared the planning commission on Feb. 14, paving the way for a mix of residential and industrial uses on the site.

Located north of Interstate 580 and adjacent to the city’s eastern boundary, the proposed 40-acre project plans to develop a maximum of 97 single-family detached homes and 527,773 square feet of industrial space.