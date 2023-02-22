DUBLIN – Initial approvals for development on the Branaugh Property in eastern Dublin cleared the planning commission on Feb. 14, paving the way for a mix of residential and industrial uses on the site.
Located north of Interstate 580 and adjacent to the city’s eastern boundary, the proposed 40-acre project plans to develop a maximum of 97 single-family detached homes and 527,773 square feet of industrial space.
It proposes meeting Dublin’s inclusionary zoning requirements by building 60% of the required inclusionary units on the property, dispersed throughout the residential portion, and by paying an in-lieu fee to satisfy the remaining 40% of the requirement.
Castro Valley-based BEX Development, LLC, the project applicant, counts as the first of four property owners who will benefit from the upcoming extension of Dublin Boulevard.
“There are some aspects of this that could be precedent setting for the future development proposals,” said Commissioner Stephen Wright.
The extension project consists of a 1.5-mile extension of Dublin Boulevard from Fallon Road to North Canyons Parkway in Livermore, currently in its final design phase.
The commission voted unanimously to recommend zoning map and development plan changes for the project, along with approvals for a developer agreement and a finding that the project does not require subsequent environmental review.
Public concerns around the project included possible health issues caused by construction-generated air pollution.
“The toxic air contaminant that would be of concern during construction is diesel particulate matter,” said Shanna Guilder, senior environmental planner for LSA Associates, Inc. “We calculated it out to be about 0.8 pounds per day, which is well below the BAAQMD (Bay Area Air Quality Management District) threshold, which is 54 pounds per day, indicating that diesel particulate matter would not be a concern and therefore significant health risk would not occur.”
LSA worked with the city as an environmental consultant on the project.
Project criticism also arose from a provision in the developer agreement about construction wages.
“Nothing in this development agreement shall in any way require, or be construed to require,
developer to pay prevailing wages with respect to any work of construction or improvement within the project,” read the agreement.
Maurice Turner, an electrical apprentice and member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union, referenced the city’s General Plan when speaking about the agreement.
“The General Plan includes economic development principles, such as sustaining and growing local jobs with high-value employee opportunities for future and current residents,” said Turner. “The proposed agreement directly conflicts with this principle. … I feel that it is of the utmost importance to hire local hands and to pay a prevailing wage.”
A letter to the commission from attorneys Adams Broadwell Joseph & Cardozo, on behalf of Alameda County Residents for Responsible Development, asserted that the commission could not find the developer agreement consistent with the city’s General Plan because of the provision.
But in response, Dublin City Attorney John Bakker said, “I do not read our General Plan policy that way ... I think they’re incorrect that the development agreement violates the General Plan. That’s sort of an over-reading of what the General Plan language says.”
The city council will next hear the project’s requests along with the commission’s recommendations for possible approval.