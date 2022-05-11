DUBLIN — The East Ranch housing project, target of a successful referendum and ordinance repeal in March, returned to the city council May 3 in the form of amended approval conditions highlighting how the project will comply with the city’s inclusionary zoning regulations (ICZ).
The council unanimously approved the amendment, allowing the project to move forward despite the previous repeal and continued opposition from the public. Those in favor of the project have cited legal obligations to approve, while those opposed say the action violates Election Code and allege the city and the developer are working to get around the referendum.
The six-neighborhood, 573-unit proposal formerly included 2 acres dedicated to Sunflower Hill, a local nonprofit that provides affordable housing for those with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Following the repeal, however, the dedication to Sunflower Hill is no longer required.
ICZ requires 12.5% affordability (72 units). The project will now meet this requirement with a 29-unit in-lieu fee ($6.3 million), 17 low-income units and 26 moderate-income units.
Vice Mayor Jean Josey said she felt obligated by law to approve the amendment, because under the Housing Accountability Act (HAA), the council can only reject on grounds of “immediate threats to public health and safety. She added that she regretted the repeal’s effect, calling the resulting amendment a loss of “discretion to negotiate the affordable housing package that we felt was better on this particular parcel than what is strictly compliant with our inclusionary zoning ordinance.”
Some residents, represented by the grassroots organization Dubliners Against Overdevelopment (DOA), maintained that an approval of the amendment violates state Elections Code 9241, which prohibits the reenactment of a repealed ordinance for a year following the repeal.
The repeal, however, only overturned the ordinance for the project’s stage-two development plan, explained City Attorney John Bakker. And because the new amendment modifies the project’s still-effective vesting tentative tract map, he did not believe that an amendment approval constituted a reenactment.
Councilmember Shawn Kumagai added, “If you’re going to continue with litigation on this, you are just going to waste our tax dollars. That’s all you’re going to do. And we’re going to get to the same outcome.”
DOA did not agree.
“It’s really sad to know that Dublin residents have to hire a lawyer to understand today’s agenda and to protect ourselves from what clearly looks to be a plan by the city and developer to get around the referendum,” said resident Norm Lewandowski. “The only way to really tell which is the right direction is the judge is going to have to make a decision on this.”
On the other hand, a letter sent to city council by Perkins Coie, the law firm representing the project's developer, Trumark, asserted that Trumark proposed the amendments in accordance with the ICZ.
In addition to HAA, Dublin’s General Plan has already designated the East Ranch site for housing, meaning the city cannot reject an application except for “immediate threats to public health and safety.”
Cecily Barclay, partner at Perkins Coie, explained during the public hearing that, should the city fail to comply with an HAA court order, fines would begin at $5.7 million.
Dublin began housing plans for the East Ranch property — the 165 acres straddling Croak Road east of the Jordan Ranch neighborhood and adjacent to the Doolan Canyon Regional Preserve — with a General Plan amendment in 1994, explained Bakker.
Last December, the city council approved a stage-two development plan for the parcel that spurred a referendum that cited school impacts, wildfire risk and drought concerns as reasons to repeal the plan, which it did on March 1.
The repeal, however, left the project’s stage-one development plan, vesting tentative tract map, and heritage tree removal permit intact, allowing proposals that conform to the city’s objective standards to move forward under the HAA, according to the city council.
Josey attempted to keep feedback channels between residents and the city open despite the approval.
“I really don’t want people to stop being involved,” she said. “I want to make sure that residents continue to press us on the things that are important so that we can go back and negotiate on those things and make these projects as good as they possibly can be for the residents of Dublin.”