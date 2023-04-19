DUBLIN — The new Emerald High School mascot, the aeronaut, stirred controversy during a March 28 Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) meeting.
While the word “aeronaut” is Celtic for a dragon-like creature, Emerald Principal Francis Rojas stated that it “bridges Dublin’s Irish roots with the sea serpent/Asian dragon serpent/Asian dragon selected by our students and ... (represents) the growing Asian population in our community.”
However, the decision received a range of complaints from parents, staff and students alike. Some parents felt that the dragon had negative associations, while students either found it unrepresentative of their views or considered it too obscure. Additionally, some members of the Valley High School (VHS) community noted similarities between the new mascot and their existing one.
Laurie Sargent, Dublin Teacher Association (DTA) co-president, read a letter from VHS sutdents and staff, which stated,“Although you’re calling it an aeronaut, this word literally translates to dragon. It is not a synonym for serpentine dragon-like beast or serpent. It means dragon. Valley High School’s mascot is a dragon and has been for over 40 years.”
Sargent continued, “It is not just a mascot. It is a symbol of VHS’s identity, school spirit and pride for our current and former students.”
The letter stipulated that Emerald High should have gone with the second most popular choice in the initial mascot vote, instead of stepping on the toes of the mascot that represents the city’s continuation high school.
“Allowing Emerald to use another word for dragon as their mascot sends a message to Valley students that whatever is theirs can be taken,” she said. “This is a concept many people from marginalized communities are often unfortunately familiar with. However, (it is) one that should not come from the school district that claims to value all students.”
The process to select a new mascot for the city’s newest high school began last year. As part of an effort to involve the prospective students at Emerald in the decision-making process, student leaders of Cottonwood and Fallon middle schools were asked to deliberate on potential mascots in September 2022. An official vote was sent out to all sixth- to eighth-graders at the schools in October. Of the options – griffin, wolfhound, saber-toothed tiger, tiger and dragon –the dragon won more than half of about 900 votes. But some parents voiced concerns over the potentially negative implications of the mascot.
Rojas went back to the leadership students, who held they did not “want their voice canceled,” but were open to changing the name. Another ballot was provided in January 2023 only to students who were going to attend Emerald. They were given the choices “serpent,” “sea serpent,” “sky serpent,” “aeronaut” and “other.” Aeronaut won with 39% of the votes.
Three future members of Emerald’s inaugural class – Samanvi Dharma, Taneshka Morramreddygari and Shreya Krishnakumar – spoke out against the mascot.
“The students do not like the name itself and most dislike how obscure it is. The majority of students dislike how hard it is to find anything about the name. Google spell check doesn’t even recognize it,” Dharma said. “Uniqueness is a desired factor, but this mascot crosses into obscurity.”
The students also felt the decision was inconsiderate of Valley High School.
“We have had a conversation with the principal, as well as a teacher from Valley High School, and they agree and support us with wanting to change Emerald High’s mascot as they feel overlooked,” Morramreddygari said.
“It’s the first time in 50 years that a new school has formed in this district, which means it’s all the more important that the mascot of the school is one that the students enjoy,” Krishnakumar said.
Rojas, however, pointed out that the process to select the mascot had been a democratic one.
“I don’t think at any point that the student voice was removed from this,” he continued. “All of these decisions were done through a survey provided to students.”
Superintendent Chris Funk called for the board to discontinue the conversation about the mascot, noting that the vote had ended.
“Those that did not win need to accept what the election was,” Funk said. “We don’t get to just continue to have an election until you get the outcome you search for.”
President Gabi Blackwood said she was there the day students at Fallon heard the mascot decision and cited the excitement on campus.
“I preface everything by saying that they were given an opportunity to take a vote and make a decision, and many of those didn’t get their first choice,” Blackwood said. “I’ve heard from other families where they chose other things. They’re actually very happy with the choice. Now, they’re psyched about the logo and the lettering and the coloring. And I think they’re coming around to accepting that they’re going to be the aeronauts.”
Located on the east side of Dublin, Emerald High School plans to open in fall 2023 with the potential to accommodate 2,500 students when construction is complete.
