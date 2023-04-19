LOGO - Dublin Unified School District DUSD

DUBLIN — The new Emerald High School mascot, the aeronaut, stirred controversy during a March 28 Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) meeting.

While the word “aeronaut” is Celtic for a dragon-like creature, Emerald Principal Francis Rojas stated that it “bridges Dublin’s Irish roots with the sea serpent/Asian dragon serpent/Asian dragon selected by our students and ... (represents) the growing Asian population in our community.”