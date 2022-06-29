DUBLIN — The city council reviewed on June 21 the first set of draft maps that will divide the city into four voting districts for city council elections beginning 2024. The meeting served as the third of five public hearings required for the city to transition from an at-large election system to a district-based one.
National Demographics Corporation (NDC) — consultants to the city in the districting process — presented nine draft maps submitted by the public and three draft maps drawn by NDC demographers. NDC disqualified an additional four public maps because of excessive population deviations.
NDC asked the council to apply a prioritized list of criteria, as defined by state and federal law, when considering the maps.
“The most important thing for you to consider is not dividing your neighborhoods and communities of interest,” said NDC Consultant Kristen Parks. “That’s really your top priority in evaluating these maps.”
Other criteria included population numbers, geographical contiguity, easily identifiable boundaries and geographical compactness.
While the need to balance populations across districts may necessitate neighborhood splits, Mayor Melissa Hernandez, along with Vice Mayor Jean Josey and Councilmember Shawn Kumagai, expressed desires not to divide the Camp Parks neighborhood nor the transit center neighborhoods when drawing the district boundaries.
The council also considered the racial composition of districts — one of the motivating factors behind by-district elections — while looking at the various maps. Dublin’s Asian Pacific Islander (API) residents make up 54% of the city’s voting age population according to NDC.
“I would really like to see that we have two majority Asian Pacific Islander (API) districts in our final breakdown,” said Kumagai. “We are now a majority API city, so I think it’s important that we take that into consideration and ensure that we have two representatives coming from majority API districts.”
Josey added, “I also don’t want us to lose track of our Hispanic population. I know that that’s what started this Voting Rights Act in the first place. There is a way to draw these districts so that they either dilute or concentrate our Hispanic population, and I’d like this to at least be looking at that.”
The city decided earlier this year to transition to a by-district system in response to a demand letter from Malibu law firm Shenkman & Hughes that accused the city of “racially polarized” elections that violated the California Voting Rights Act of 2001. The letter cited the inability of Indian American candidates to win councilmember seats in Dublin’s 2018 and 2020 elections as support for its accusation.
In addition to district boundaries, the council will also decide on an election order this summer, with two districts holding city council elections in 2024 and the other two in 2026.
This November’s election will elect councilmembers to four year, at-large terms.
“For a while, there could be a couple councilmembers, theoretically, that live in the same district until we fully have rolled out the by-district elections,” said Kumagai.
What’s more, explained Parks, at-large councilmembers will have the option to run for district-based seats in 2024, while retaining the safety net of their remaining at-large term if they lose.
The mayoral seat will remain at-large even in the by-district system.
Community members have until July 6 to submit their own draft maps for council consideration. The council then plans to conduct a second round of drafts review on July 19, followed by the final map selection on Aug. 16.
Residents can find mapping tools, background and instructions on the city’s website at dublin.ca.gov/dublindistricts.