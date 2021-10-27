DUBLIN — The city council unanimously approved the allocation of nearly $17 million from the general fund to various reserves to support ongoing projects.
A healthy budget paved the way for staff’s recommendations during the council’s Oct. 19 regular meeting. The general fund operating revenues totaled $103.1 million in fiscal year 2020-21 — an increase of $17 million from the previous year.
“In June 2021, based on estimated revenues and expenditures at that time, the city council approved allocations to specific committed reserves and assigned reserves,” said Lisa Hisatomi, director of administrative services. “With the close of the financial books, staff is recommending additional allocations.”
The Lease Revenue Bond Payment, a new reserve project, will be allocated $4 million.
“In response to the state law transitioning California’s transportation sector to zero emissions by 2035, the city council has approved the Citywide Energy Improvements project and financing of the project through the issuance of tax-exempt bonds,” according to the staff report. “Staff recommends the creation of the new reserve with an initial set aside of $4 million for debt service payments and/or early payoff.”
Suggested additions to already committed reserves includes a $3 million increase to the Downtown Public Improvement Reserve to preserve funding for the Dublin Town Square Park and downtown Dublin street grid network. With the proposed adjustment, that reserve will total $13 million.
Staff also recommended an additional $346,869 for fire services, growing the reserve to $5.7 million. An additional $600,000 was also suggested for police services, which would bring that reserve to $2.6 million.
In addition, staff made recommendations for the future utility undergrounding projects covering Scarlett Court to Scarlett Drive and Dublin Boulevard to Scarlett Drive, adding $2.3 million to the fund.
“With the adjustment, this reserve will total $3.5 million, said Hisatomi.
A shift of $96,000 from the Non-Streets Capital Improvement Projects Reserve to the cemetery expansion project was also itemized to account for a slight increase in the project cost.
The Don Biddle Community Park will see an increase of $600,000 to provide for the inclusion of a specimen tree and upgraded playground equipment, bringing the reserves to $2.1 million.
A reduction of $9,388 was recommended for the Donlon Way Acquisition Project in order to liquidate the reserve balance, since the sale of the property is complete. The balance will return to the General Fund Undesignated Reserve fund.
“I do want to say that our staff always runs a tight budget; we are just in a fortunate situation where we are still coming into a surplus,” said Mayor Melissa Hernandez.
Councilmember Jean Josey echoed the mayor’s comments.
For additional information, visit www.dublin.ca.gov.