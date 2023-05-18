Two Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) employees, Laura Larsen, a health services assistant at Frederiksen Elementary School, and Sean Adams, head custodian at Dublin Elementary School, have been named Classified Employees of the Year by the Alameda County Office of Education (ACOE).
DUSD said Larsen, a 10-year employee, “consistently goes above and beyond in her position to help the school’s students, staff, and community,” and cited her “collaborative approach to working with colleagues, teachers, families, and administration,” including the challenge of students and staff returning to the classroom after the COVID-19 pandemic while Frederiksen was an active construction site - an incredible accomplishment.