A Dublin married couple allegedly shot and killed by an Alameda County sheriff's deputy on Wednesday has been identified by the Alameda County coroner's bureau as 57-year-old Benison Tran and 42-year-old Maria Tran.
Deputy Devin Williams Jr., 24, of Stockton, was off-duty at the time of the shooting, which Dublin police said was reported at about 12:45 a.m. in the 3100 block of Colebrook Lane. Williams remained at large until midday Wednesday when he surrendered near Coalinga and was taken into custody by California Highway Patrol officers, sheriff's Lt. Ray Kelly said at a news conference Wednesday.