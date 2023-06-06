DUB-CULINARY TEACHER RETIRES.JPG

Dublin High School culinary teacher Jackie Upshaw-Lawson, left, has built the school’s food classes into a signature program. This month, she is retiring after 13 years on the job. (Photo  courtesy of Dublin Unified School District) 

DUBLIN — Culinary teacher, Jackie Upshaw-Lawson, has served on the school’s campus for more than a decade, building its culinary program into a successful venture. This month marks the end of her 13-year reign in the Dublin High School kitchen as she heads into retirement.

During her tenure, Upshaw-Lawson turned a few culinary classes into one of Dublin High’s signature Academy programs. When she took over the program in 2009, the school had three classes. With her retirement, the Dublin High Culinary Academy now boasts 15 sections, including a UC Honors Catering course, three full-time instructors and a successful student-run catering business.