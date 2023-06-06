DUBLIN — Culinary teacher, Jackie Upshaw-Lawson, has served on the school’s campus for more than a decade, building its culinary program into a successful venture. This month marks the end of her 13-year reign in the Dublin High School kitchen as she heads into retirement.
During her tenure, Upshaw-Lawson turned a few culinary classes into one of Dublin High’s signature Academy programs. When she took over the program in 2009, the school had three classes. With her retirement, the Dublin High Culinary Academy now boasts 15 sections, including a UC Honors Catering course, three full-time instructors and a successful student-run catering business.
“When I started, there was no equipment,” Lawson said. “There were 30 different plates; the knives had no handles ... I couldn’t get money from anyone for equipment, so (former Dublin mayor) Tim Sbranti came along and said he needed a luncheon catered for some veterans. Could we do that? And I said we could … It made a little money and then the word spread, and it snowballed from there.”
Sbranti said the work he saw Upshaw-Lawson’s students produce was amazing. He now serves as Dublin High’s athletic director and has enjoyed watching the program grow.
“I remember I saw the work they were doing in the class, and the food was great,” Sbranti said. “(Upshaw-Lawson) has inspired a generation of students and prepared them for careers.”
Sbranti also serves as president of the Chabot-Las Positas Community College Board of Trustees. He explained that Upshaw-Lawson’s work has inspired his own at the two community colleges. He said the students coming out of her program need a “next step” culinary program, which he hopes to provide at Chabot and Las Positas colleges in the next few years.
Upshaw-Lawson’s student catering business provided income to grow the program by purchasing equipment, chef coats and ingredients, as well as funding student field trips. The catering business also supported donations to the Dublin Unified School District and created a scholarship fund offering $8,000-$10,000 in scholarships to graduating Culinary Academy seniors each year. Over the last 12 years, the program has grossed over $750,000.
“I never had those goals in mind,” Upshaw-Lawson said. “We started off the first couple of years with no culinary academy, and about eight or nine years ago, I formed the culinary academy … all money raised went back into the program. We are the best outfitted culinary classroom, and that’s all purchased from our catering proceeds.”
Each week, the classes provided catering for as many as 15 events, depending on student ability, schedules and resources. Upshaw-Lawson – whose two sons attended Dublin High – said her favorite part of teaching was the students.
“To have students realize they just served 500 people ... for them to sit there and see that, and have a sense of satisfaction and accomplishment, that was by far the best part,” she said.
The district is looking for a new culinary teacher but hasn’t chosen anyone yet. Upshaw-Lawson said she looks forward to seeing where the program can go under someone else.
Marcos Castro, Dublin High School class of 2013, began his high school career thinking he’d work in politics. After asking for Upshaw-Lawson’s help to make a specialty cake, he ended up joining her classes and switching tracks from politics to food service. He now works in hospitality.
“I remember we would all work together during class time, and afterwards, and it would be a good amount of fun doing our shopping trips and putting food together, packaging, delivery, set up. It was always a good time,” Castro said. “She was very much a person who would let you run with a vision, and if you seemed to stray, she would give pointers to make it better or improve on for next time.”
Castro said the culinary classes were the best part of his day in high school and he has no regrets looking back. After graduation, he attended culinary school, worked in restaurants, catered large events, and now works as the director of sales for a hospitality group in New York.
The final catering event Upshaw-Lawson oversaw was the district’s retirement event, during which she and other retirees were celebrated.