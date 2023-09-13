DUBLIN — The city’s current inclusionary zoning regulations require developers to set aside 12.5% of a residential project’s units as affordable housing.
Developers may also satisfy the requirement by negotiating a combination of alternatives with the city, such as in-lieu fees, making a land dedication, or building the required units in a different part of the city.
But Economic and Planning Systems (EPS), an Oakland-based real-estate and land-use economics consulting firm, recently presented a report to city leaders that said the city’s current fees and requirements are out of date.
The council as a whole called for additional analysis around the linkage fees, specifically to find where the decision threshold for developers lies that might render a project infeasible.
Rising residential development costs have outpaced both home and rental prices, dampening developer interest, according to EPS Principal Ashleigh Kanat.
“Single-family development is feasible, even with your current inclusionary requirements,” said Kanat. “Multi-family development is barely feasible, and with inclusionary (requirements), you have even more of a challenge.”
But resident Shirley Lewandowski cited low housing-construction numbers in the very-low-income category during the 2015-23 housing cycle as reason to instead increase the inclusionary requirement to 15%, and to raise or do away with in-lieu fees.
“Candidates who ran, or are currently running, their campaigns on a platform that they are for affordable housing are misleading the public and their constituents,” said Lewandowski. “Their definition of affordable is not real.”
In response, City Manager Linda Smith pointed to 600 new affordable units in development and some 1,000 units across three existing apartment buildings that the city has reinstituted as low-, moderate-, and middle-income housing.
“This city council has done an extraordinary amount of work in affordable housing,” said Smith.
Kanat also presented a separate study estimating the number of workers generated by new, non-residential construction and the subsequent commercial-linkage fees developers should be asked to pay to support housing for those workers.
At $1.35 per square foot for retail space, Dublin’s current commercial-linkage fees trail considerably behind its neighbors. Pleasanton, for example, charges $5.21 per square foot and Livermore $2.38. Dublin’s fee, along with similar discounts for lodging, office and industrial spaces, helps promote commercial development in the city, but potentially undersells the spaces.
While the council agreed that an update was overdue, they took care to consider Dublin’s development goals against any money left on the table from undervalued fees.
“The overall goal is we want to attract the right businesses to Dublin,” said Councilmember Sherry Hu.
Mayor Melissa Hernandez, who pointed to Dublin’s vigorous development activity over the past decade, added, “There are cities that have a higher fee, but they don’t build. I think this is something we definitely have to digest and really think about and understand what the other cities have done and why they’ve done it.”
And Vice Mayor Michael McCorriston emphasized the ongoing opportunity costs of not updating the fees.
“We could’ve adjusted those fees sooner and we could’ve had a lot more money dedicated to some of these projects,” he said. “I think we need to get moving on this.”
Kanat plans to return to the council with further analysis by the end of October, with city council adoption targeted for December.