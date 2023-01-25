DUBLIN – Siddharth Ajay and Katherine Cheng, graduating seniors at Dublin High School, have been named as two of more than 5,000 candidates in the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The candidates were selected from nearly 3.6 million students expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in the year 2023.
Inclusion in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program is one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors, stated a press release from the Dublin Unified School District (DUSD). Scholars are selected on the basis of superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in community and school activities.
“Anytime one of our students is recognized for an accomplishment – be it artistic, athletics, or academic – it is a reflection not only of their abilities, but also all the educators who have influenced them over the years,” stated DUSD Superintendent Chris D. Funk. “Congratulations to Siddharth and Katherine for this prestigious honor, and also to our staff for the role they played in this success.”
The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by executive order of the president to recognize some of the nation’s most distinguished graduating seniors for their accomplishments in many areas: academic success, leadership and service to school and community. The program expanded in 1979 to recognize students demonstrating exceptional scholarship and talent in the visual, creative and performing arts. In 2015, it began to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical fields. Annually, up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars are chosen from among that year’s senior class.
A panel of educators will review the submissions and select approximately 600 semifinalists in early April. The Commission on Presidential Scholars, a group of up to 32 eminent citizens appointed by the president, will select the finalists. The U.S. Department of Education will announce the scholars in May.
U.S. Presidential Scholars are honored for their accomplishments during the National Recognition Program each June. To commemorate their achievement, the Scholars are awarded the Presidential Scholars Medallion.
For more information about the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, parents and students can email the U.S. Presidential Scholars Office at PSP@scholarshipamerica.org or call 507-931-8345.