The Dublin High School girls’ basketball team lost their road league matchup with Monte Vista High School 76-39 on Jan. 13. The Gaels lost their first league game of the season with the defeat.
The Monta Vista Mustangs took a big lead to start the game and didn’t let the Dublin HIgh Gaels get going offensively.
On the defensive end, the Mustangs shut down the Gaels offense early and didn’t let the Gaels back into the game. The Mustangs took control of 32 total rebounds in the game, an area where the Gaels usually thrive.
The second half was much of the same as the Mustangs got whatever they wanted on the offensive end and the Gaels couldn’t respond.
The Gaels had a tough time guarding Monte Vista senior guard Sarina Nagra as she scored a game-high 33 points in the contest.
The Gaels fall to 9-5 on the season and are now 0-1 in league play. Dublin will face Foothill High School at home on Jan. 19.