Dublin is now accepting applications for its Outdoor Operations Grant Program, designed to help local eating establishments and retailers looking to provide an outdoor area for dining or shopping.
The program will reimburse a variety of expenses related to long-term temporary or permanent outdoor operations.
The program offers mini-grants up to $10,000 for improvements that fall under the long-term temporary category, or grants up to $50,000 for permanent outdoor operations.
Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until all funding has been exhausted, according to the city. For more information, go to www.dublin.ca.gov/outdooroperations.