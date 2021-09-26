The Dublin Youth Advisory Committee is accepting applications for the city’s annual Youth Mini Grant program.
The program provides grant money to Dublin middle and high school clubs or organizations that offer performing arts, sports, multicultural awareness, health awareness, or other activities that benefit the city’s youth.
To qualify, the club or organization must be based in Dublin, have an adult sponsor, and a membership comprised of at least 75% city residents who are of middle school or high school age.
The club or organization must submit an application and proposal that describes how the funds will be used to benefit Dublin youth. If the club or organization received a Youth Mini Grant in the past, it needs to include a summary of how that money was spent.
The deadline to apply is Friday, Oct. 1. Applications are available at https://bit.ly/3Ap3m5L and can be submitted online, emailed to Liz.Elliott@dublin.ca.gov, or submitted in-person at the Shannon Community Center, 11600 Shannon Ave., in Dublin. Finalists will be asked to present their proposals to the Youth Advisory Committee at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the Dublin Senior Center, 7600 Amador Valley Blvd.