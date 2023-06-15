LOGO - City of Dublin

Torn, soiled, or faded American flags can now be dropped off for proper disposal at the Dublin Camp Parks Military History Center, just outside the main gate of the Parks Reserve Forces Training Area. The U.S. Flag Code recommends that any flag “in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferable by burning.” Dublin has installed a Flag Retirement Drop Box at the Camp Parks history center to accept flags for disposal. Several organizations, including the Boy Scouts and veteran groups, also accept flags for disposal.