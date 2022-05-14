The Dublin City Council has adopted a strategy to help businesses recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the city’s Office of Economic Development, the “Business Recovery Playbook, A Post-Pandemic Strategic Action Plan,” which the council approved last week, is designed to help assess the current business climate in Dublin, build on current economic recovery efforts, and implement new strategies to offset the negative effects of the pandemic.
As state and local government-imposed pandemic restrictions have eased, city officials said they are focused on helping businesses reimagine and retool their operations. The playbook, officials said, focuses on three main phases: assessment, build, and implementation.
The assessment phase is focused on discerning future business needs and challenges through an assessment survey, now underway, along with a walking tour of city businesses, and roundtables with different industry sectors. The first roundtable, with representatives of the food and beverage establishments, will be held later this month.
The build phase will be focused on analyzing the assessment data, increasing communication efforts with local businesses, building a loyalty rewards program, and creating additional grant programs with funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
A mobile text-alert program is designed to increase the timeliness and reliability of communications between Dublin and the city’s small businesses and serve as a business hotline. Business owners can text DUBLINCA to 925-493-8256 to be added to the program.
Lastly, according to city officials, the implementation phase will focus on reviewing current processes and policies that may need to be revisited, such as outdoor dining, parking requirements for food and beverage establishments, and educational opportunities through local and regional partnerships.