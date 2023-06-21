DUBLIN — The Dublin City Council on June 6 approved using about $1.2 million in state funding to make repairs and spread a slurry seal on residential streets surrounding Silvergate Drive between San Ramon Road and Dublin Boulevard.
In a unanimous vote approving the consent calendar, the council triggered construction this summer, continuing through the fall and winter. The council did not discuss the item prior to its approval.
According to a city staff report, the funding comes from about $1.8 million the city is projected to receive for fiscal year 2023-24 from the state for road maintenance and rehabilitation under Senate Bill 1, which former Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law to address needed maintenance on state highways and local streets.
The Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 imposed increased taxes to provide a stable ongoing increase in state transportation funding that is slated to generate more than $5 billion a year for state and local transportation improvements. Cities and counties are expected to receive $1.5 billion annually.
The increased taxes included a 12-cent a gallon raise to the gasoline excise tax; a 20 cent a gallon increase to the diesel fuel excise tax; a “Transportation Improvement Fee” on vehicle registrations based on the market value of the vehicle; and a $100 vehicle registration tax on zero-emission vehicles of model year 2020 and later. Each of the taxes increases annually based on the California Consumer Price Index.
The funds must specifically be used for road maintenance and rehabilitation, safety projects, railroad grade separations, traffic control devices and other transportation projects, including pedestrian and bicycle safety work, transit facilities, and drainage and stormwater capture projects.
Streets slated for work include Alegre Drive, Amarillo Court, Amarillo Road, Barn Hollow Court, Bay Laurel Court, Bay Laurel Street, Betlen Drive, Buckeye Court, Calle Verde Road, Casa Linda Court, Castle Court, Castle Drive, Circle Way, Corto Court, Cresta Lane, Dillon Way, Estrella Court, Hansen Drive, Kingston Place, Kolb Place, Ladera Court, Ladera Drive, Las Palmas Court, Las Palmas Way, and Luna Court.
Other streets include Mancini Court, Manzanita Lane, Mape Way, Meadow Court, Peppertree Road, Prow Way, Rampart Drive, Reilly Court, San Sabana Court, San Sabana Road, Shadow Drive, Shadow Place, Silvergate Drive, and Tina Place.
Slurry seal treatment will also occur on Tamarack Drive, between Village Parkway and Burnham Way and between Doreen Street and Brighton Drive. John Monego Court, Dublin Court, and Dublin Boulevard west of Silvergate Drive and Village Parkway will receive pavement overlays.