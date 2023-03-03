Dublin City Manager Linda Smith has appointed Commander Nathan Schmidt of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office to head Dublin Police Services as the city’s new police chief, effective March 19.
Schmidt replaces Police Chief Garrett Holmes, who is retiring from law enforcement. He has more than 23 years of experience in law enforcement. He began his career with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office in September 1999. As a deputy, he worked at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, and at Dublin Police Services as patrol officer and, later, as a detective.
In December 2006, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and continued at Dublin Police Services as a patrol supervisor and detective sergeant. After being promoted to the rank of lieutenant in December 2011, he worked at the Glenn E. Dyer Jail in Oakland, and at the Eden Township Station before returning to Dublin Police Services as both the operations lieutenant and administrative lieutenant. He was promoted to the rank of captain in September 2016 and worked for a short time at the Santa Rita Jail before returning to Dublin Police.
In January 2023, Schmidt was promoted to the rank of commander and was assigned to the Law Enforcement Services Division. This included patrol for all unincorporated areas of Alameda County, AC Transit Police Services, Highland Hospital Police Services, Dispatch Services, and the Warrants and Records Division.
In his 23 years with working for the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, Schmidt has spent close to 18 years working in Dublin.
“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Commander Schmidt for many years. His experience, leadership, and working knowledge of Dublin Police Services makes him the natural choice to lead the Department,” said City Manager Linda Smith. “I am extremely pleased to welcome him back to Dublin.”
Commander Schmidt is looking forward to serving the Dublin community once again.
“I am very excited to have the opportunity to return to Dublin Police Services as Police Chief,” said Schmidt. “Chief Holmes developed strong foundational principles and community partnerships, providing a great example to follow to ensure Dublin Police continues to provide the best service to the community. Police-community partnerships are most successful when the two support one another. I also hope to stay on the cutting edge of technology, giving our staff the best tools possible to be efficient and successful in keeping Dublin safe.”
Schmidt grew up in nearby Livermore, graduating from Granada High School. He went on to study at University of California, Davis, earning a degree in Sociology.
Since its incorporation in 1982, the City of Dublin has contracted with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office to manage Dublin Police Services.