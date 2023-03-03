LOGO - Dublin Police Services DPS

Dublin City Manager Linda Smith has appointed Commander Nathan Schmidt of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office to head Dublin Police Services as the city’s new police chief, effective March 19.

Schmidt replaces Police Chief Garrett Holmes, who is retiring from law enforcement. He has more than 23 years of experience in law enforcement. He began his career with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office in September 1999. As a deputy, he worked at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, and at Dublin Police Services as patrol officer and, later, as a detective.