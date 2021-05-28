Dublin, which played five games in a six-day stretch, started out the week with wins over Bellarmine College Prep, 76-39, and Dougherty Valley, 70-68.
But Archbishop Mitty, from San Jose, went into Dublin and outscored the Gaels 22-9 in the second quarter on Thursday. Dublin was held to just one field goal and seven free throws in the period.
Mitty went on to win 86-79, despite 30 points from Dublin guard T.J. Meagher, 18 from forward Caleb Oden, and 14 from guard Courtney Anderson Jr.
Dublin then took both games in its home-and-away matchup with De La Salle,
Dublin faces another five games over six days this week, including the home-and-away league matchup with Granada.