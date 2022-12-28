The Dublin High School girls’ basketball team defeated Amador Valley High School 46-41 on Dec. 20. The Gaels got their first league win of the season with the victory.
The game was tightly contested throughout with both teams taking a lead. The Gaels started to pull away in the second half as they took control of the game inside the painted area and at the free throw line.
Amador’s offense couldn’t get going late and the Gaels escaped with a five-point victory in the first league matchup of the season.
Gaels’ junior Kenya Craven scored a team-high 19 points while recording six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Sophomore Sophia Ignacio scored 13 points while sinking 7 of 8 free throws.
The Dons drop to 6-5 on the season with the loss. They will be competing at a home tournament from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30.
Dublin improves to 6-3 with the win. Up next, the Gaels will be competing in the West Coast Jamboree tournament at home from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30