Dublin will close Dublin Boulevard from Dougherty Road to Hacienda Drive from 11 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, to 11 p.m. the following day, Sunday, Sept. 10, for installation of the Iron Horse Trail Bridge.

Dublin Boulevard is scheduled to be closed a second time, from 11 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23, to 7 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 24, for construction of concrete walkways leading to the pedestrian and bicycle crossover, according to an announcement from the city.