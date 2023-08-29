Dublin will close Dublin Boulevard from Dougherty Road to Hacienda Drive from 11 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, to 11 p.m. the following day, Sunday, Sept. 10, for installation of the Iron Horse Trail Bridge.
Dublin Boulevard is scheduled to be closed a second time, from 11 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23, to 7 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 24, for construction of concrete walkways leading to the pedestrian and bicycle crossover, according to an announcement from the city.
The Iron Horse Regional Trail generally follows a Southern Pacific Railroad right-of-way that was abandoned in 1977.
It extends through Livermore, Pleasanton, Dublin and other towns in Alameda and Contra Costa counties and connects directly to both the Dublin/Pleasanton and Pleasant Hill BART stations.
The trail, maintained by the East Bay Regional Park District, intersects Dublin Boulevard at an angle, forcing hikers and bicyclists to use the sidewalk and cross the road at the Scarlett Drive traffic light. The new 230-foot arch truss bridge is expected to provide for a safer and quicker crossing.
The $14 million bridge project is being paid for with funds from Alameda County Measure BB, Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) Measure RR, and the Bay Area Air Quality Management District Transportation Fund for Clean Air.