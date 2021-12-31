The William F. Dean Chapter of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA), based at Camp Parks in Dublin, will fund an annual $2,500 scholarship for the Veterans First Program at Livermore-based Las Positas College.
The college announced that the scholarship will be open to veterans, reservists, and active-duty military personnel. More than 500 veterans, active military, and their family members are currently enrolled at the college. The Veterans First Program provides veterans with resources to help them achieve their educational goals, including scholarships, a book loan program, a study/drop-in Veterans Resource Center, a work-study program, and an active Student Veterans Organization.
This holiday season, the program also provided 20 veterans and their families with financial assistance, gift cards, and toys.
“Our community has been amazing with their support,” said Todd Steffan, Las Positas College Veterans First Program supervisor. “Even with fundraising events being canceled due to the pandemic, it has not stopped our community from supporting those who served and continue to serve our community.”
Applications for the AUSA and other Veterans First scholarships will open in late January.
For more information, visit laspositascollege.edu/veterans.