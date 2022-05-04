DUBLIN — The joint proposal to construct a memory care center and an assisted living facility on Inspiration Drive took another step forward on April 26 with the planning commission’s unanimous approval to recommend both projects to the city council.
Supported by community members who want to see the care center built, but opposed by those with concerns about whether California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) requirements were properly addressed, the decision was met with mixed responses.
The proposed 35,000-square-foot, two-story project — managed by Fulcrum Development — will feature a 55-bed memory care center with amenities and support facilities. The project also includes a three-story, 84-bed assisted-living facility with communal spaces totaling 75,400 square feet.
Fulcrum plans to construct the new buildings on two adjacent parcels currently owned by the Valley Christian Center (VCC), spanning Inspiration Drive and along Dublin Boulevard.
According to Roger Valci, VCC pastor, the VCC has envisioned senior living on those parcels for over 20 years.
“It feels right that we take a portion of these beautiful vistas and hand it over to a segment of our community that we believe would benefit greatly from being right next to us,” he said. “We would love the opportunity to love on the seniors that would just be right on our property.”
Jim Johnson, another VCC member, agreed with Valci.
“From the very beginning, the vision of senior care on that property was planned on and looked at,” said Johnson. “It’s time.”
Some residents, however, cited the beautiful vistas as reasons not to build. Critics also questioned the traffic increases, added emergency service loads, migratory bird impacts and construction health side effects of the projects.
Kelilah Federman, attorney from Adams Broadwell Joseph & Cardozo, representing East Bay Residents for Responsible Development, said her firm submitted a letter to the planning commission detailing residential concerns.
She added that the initial environmental study cited in the proposal fails to comply with the CEQA and that further environmental review is required.
“East Bay residents consulted a biologist and an air quality and health risk expert, who demonstrated substantial evidence to support a fair argument that the project will result in significant environmental impacts that were not analyzed or mitigated by the initial study or by those prior EIRs,” said Federman.
Other residents, like Grace Lutz, also questioned the affordability of the facilities.
“It’s not going to meet every senior in this community,” she said. “It’s going to meet those seniors that are on the higher echelon who can afford this housing.”
Assistant City Attorney Jordyn Bishop explained at the commission’s request, that even with “new, potentially significant impacts” not previously addressed by the existing environmental report, additional mitigation measures did not warrant an entirely new EIR.
The senior living land-use will minimize traffic issues, explained principal planner Amy Million, as not all residents will own a car.
Commissioner Stephen Wright explained that, while the current open space provided views, VCC nonetheless owns the land and has a right to develop it.
“Those views were owned by Valley Christian,” said Wright.
The city council will next hear and vote on the committee’s recommendation. If approved, Fulcrum expects construction to span 18 to 24 months, beginning in 2024 with the facilities opening in late 2025.