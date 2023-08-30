Jail Prison Crime Arrest Cops Police Handcuffs Unsplash.jpg

DUBLIN — A Dublin resident who ran four Bay Area software companies has been sentenced to two years in prison for fraudulently obtaining $3.1 million in pandemic relief loans and for failing to pay more than $2 million in employment taxes, prosecutors said.

Kishore Kethineni, 50, admitted in U.S. District Court in San Jose last February that he and his two brothers engaged in a scheme to secure the forgivable loans under the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), a COVID-19 plan to help small businesses stay afloat.