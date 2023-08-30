DUBLIN — A Dublin resident who ran four Bay Area software companies has been sentenced to two years in prison for fraudulently obtaining $3.1 million in pandemic relief loans and for failing to pay more than $2 million in employment taxes, prosecutors said.
Kishore Kethineni, 50, admitted in U.S. District Court in San Jose last February that he and his two brothers engaged in a scheme to secure the forgivable loans under the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), a COVID-19 plan to help small businesses stay afloat.
Kethineni also admitted to withholding taxes from his employees’ paychecks from 2014 to 2018, and failing to send the money to the IRS, prosecutors said.
That resulted in many of his employees facing audits and investigations after they filed their personal tax returns.
“I express my profound remorse for my actions and the harm I have caused to the victims,” Kethineni wrote in a letter to Judge Edward Davila before his sentencing last Friday. “I understand that my behavior was unacceptable and that it has had a significant impact on their lives. I take full responsibility for my actions and am committed to making amends.”
Prosecutors said Kethineni — owner of BiteGate Inc. in San Ramon; Dinenamics Inc. in Santa Clara; Neelinfo Inc. in Santa Clara; and TechPMC Inc. in San Jose — and his brothers submitted at least 12 PPP loan applications from April 2020 to May 2021 on behalf of their companies, making false representations and providing bogus payroll data.
Kethineni’s brothers owned Boxstertech Inc. in Santa Clara; Hiretechforce Inc. in Sunnyvale; and TechGlobalSystems Inc. in Milpitas.
Prosecutors said the applications, sometimes virtually identical, resulted in the approval of nine loans totaling more than $3.1 million. PPP loans were primarily made available to business owners to pay their employees during COVID-19 shutdowns.
“Upon receipt of the PPP loans, Kethineni redirected significant amounts to himself and his family members instead of using the funds for payroll and other authorized business expenses under the program,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
Kethineni pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, along with charges related to the failure to account for and pay employment taxes for Neelinfo employees.
According to prosecutors, Kethineni acknowledged using the ADT payroll service to pay his employees and track his tax obligations. The service provided him with documents to reflect the taxes withheld and what he was required to send to the IRS.
“Despite receiving these prepared tax forms each quarter, Kethineni did not file them with the IRS, nor did he pay any employment taxes on behalf of Neelinfo, while still causing Neelinfo to make thousands of dollars in other expenditures,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
As a result, employee W-2s provided by the payroll service didn’t match when they filed their taxes.
In his statement to the court, Kethineni described himself as an entrepreneur who developed businesses after losing his job in 2002.
Among his products was an iOS mobile application for the restaurant industry. He described his success as a roller-coaster ride full of many sleepless nights, setbacks and road bumps.
Kethenini wrote that he was shocked when IRS agents showed up at his door. He said he borrowed money to try to pay some of what he owed. Then the pandemic hit.
“My sincere apologies for depleting the loan funds,” he said. “Those funds should have helped other companies in a similar state. Misrepresentation and manipulation are not the foundation of innovation and investment.”
In addition to sending Kethenini to prison, the judge ordered him to pay nearly $3.3 million in restitution and a $15,000 fine; and repay $3.2 million that he fraudulently obtained.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not reveal whether Kethineni’s brothers also faced charges. No cases appear in a federal court database.