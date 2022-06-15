DUBLIN — The city council greenlighted its second eldercare project in as many meetings on June 7 with the unanimous introduction of an ordinance in support of the Dublin Senior Living Project.
The ordinance included approvals for a planned development rezone with a stage one and stage two development plan, and a site development review permit.
The project by South Bay Partners LLC plans to build a two-story building with 114 assisted living units and 38 memory care units at 5751 Arnold Road next to the existing Hites Plaza office building. It will include amenities such as courtyards, offices, medical facilities, a theater, activity areas and dining rooms.
“I’m excited about this one, really excited about this one,” said Vice Mayor Jean Josey. “Not necessarily for the location, but for the size of it and the amenities of it.”
Councilmember Shawn Kumagai portrayed the project, and other senior-living projects like it, as a service for Dublin and the Tri-Valley that meets the rising demand for eldercare in the region.
South Bay estimated that roughly 85% of the facility’s residents will come from within five miles of the location.
“It’s really an opportunity to provide high-quality care for Dublin’s loved ones,” said Kevin Fryer on behalf of South Bay.
The facility, when complete, will generate almost 100 jobs, including nurses, caregivers, drivers, administrators and accountants, according to Josh Johnson of West Bay Senior Living LLC, the planned operator of the facility.
The council also voiced appreciation for West Bay’s explicit support of the state’s Assisted Living Waiver Program, which helps seniors and persons with disabilities transition from nursing homes to assisted living facilities.
Additionally, West Bay’s willingness to work with the Veterans Administration for resident assistance and its plans to offer adult daycare also caught the council’s attention.
Mentioning the city’s climate action plan, Josey did urged South Bay to redesign the building as all-electric even though the city’s codes do not yet include that requirement. The developers, however, cited cost feasibility as reason to stick with their current plans to run the swimming pool heater, water heater and commercial kitchen on natural gas.
South Bay will build the project on a site that, although previously zoned for campus-office use, has sat vacant for over 20 years.
“While this has been available and certainly accessible for an office user, the surrounding use has changed over time … there (are now) far superior locations that could serve, if there were to be, a user that came forward looking for office use,” said Fryer.
South Bay expects to finalize the project’s design over the next 9 to 12 months and complete the project by early 2025.