The Dublin City Council approved a number of actions during its regular meeting on Aug. 17. The following offers a recap of some of those items.
Outdoor Seating
The council approved amendments to the zoning ordinance to facilitate outdoor seating for eating and drinking establishments on both a long-term temporary and a permanent basis to aid in economic recovery post-COVID-19. Following the unanimous passage of a resolution on July 20, during the council’s regular meeting, the board approved two new small business support grant programs: Commercial Rent Relief and Outdoor Operations, using American Rescue Plan Act funding. The original, temporary program started in June 2020, which waived zoning requirements for 41 local restaurants and expired on June 15, 2021. The new program will now run through September 2022.
Agreement for Small Cell Pole Attachment
An agreement with Crown Castle was approved for the installation of a small cell pole attachment which will provide enhanced service throughout the community. Once Crown Castle obtains their licenses, the city will collect annual revenue from Crown Castle over the next 10 years for $270 per pole, which will go into the city’s general fund. To date, the city has agreements with; New Cingular Wireless Company PCS, LLC (March 20, 2018); Extenet Systems (California), LLC (March 20, 2018); Mobilite, LLC (September 4, 2018); and GTE Mobilnet of California, LP (June 18, 2019).
Police Cameras
The council approved a three-year, $139,359 agreement with Consiliant LLC for the Situational Awareness Camera (SitCams) program. SitCams can capture real-time footage of an entire area, such as a major intersection. This allows an intersection to be reviewed for investigative leads on vehicles involved in a crime or other criminal activity. Consiliant LLC oversees the installation, training, maintenance, and upkeep of the SitCam Program established, owned, and operated by the City of Dublin. The contract with the Dublin Police Services will include the renewal of software subscriptions, licensing, hardware and software support for the current City of Dublin SitCam Program.
Paul McCreary Sports Pool
The outdoor sports pool at The Wave was named the "Paul McCreary Sports Pool" in honor of Paul McCreary, former Dublin Parks and Community Services Director, and his longtime, dedicated service to the community.
At the July 20, 2021 meeting, the city council accepted a donation of $50,000 from the McCreary Family Foundation to be used as an endowment fund to assist eligible Dublin youth with accessing the Green Gators swim program. The donation was presented by long-time city employee and former Dublin Parks and Community Services Director, Paul McCreary, who formed the foundation with his family. In addition to expressing gratitude for the McCreary family’s generosity, the city council acknowledged Paul’s long and distinguished career in the City of Dublin. Throughout more than 20 years of service in the Parks and Community Services Department, Paul helped implement and operate many of the recreational opportunities still enjoyed in Dublin today.
Voting Delegates
Councilmember Jean Josey and Mayor Melissa Hernandez will attend and vote on the city's behalf, at the National League of Cities Summit in November 2021. Josey is the voting delegate and Hernandez is the alternate.
The National League of Cities (NLC) is an organization through which city officials work together on a national level to further their common interests and the interests of their citizens.
The NLC City Summit is scheduled to be held November 18-20, 2021 virtually and in Salt Lake City, Utah. During the conference, the annual business meeting is held, and each member-city casts a vote on preferred policy recommendations as put forth from the NLC’s federal advocacy agenda.